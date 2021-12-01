A new poster for WWE NXT WarGames is out ahead of the show that takes place this Sunday from Orlando, Florida.

The competitors in the Men’s WarGames Match are featured on the poster, as seen below:

Here is the updated card:

Men’s WarGames Match: Team New School (Bron Breakker, Carmelo Hayes, Grayson Waller, and Tony D’Angelo) vs. Team Old School (Tommaso Ciampa, Johnny Gargano, Pete Dunne, and LA Knight)

Women’s WarGames Match: Team Raquel (Raquel González, Io Shirai, Cora Jade, and Kay Lee Ray) vs. Team Dakota (Dakota Kai and Toxic Attraction (Mandy Rose, Gigi Dolin, and Jacy Jayne)

NXT Cruiserweight Champion Roderick Strong vs. Joe Gacy

Hair vs. Hair Match: Drake Hudson vs. Cameron Grimes

NXT Tag Team Champions Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner vs.. Kyle O’Reilly and Von Wagner