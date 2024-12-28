The road to WWE Royal Rumble 2025 has begun.

During the final SmackDown of 2024 on December 27, WWE announced Cody Rhodes vs. Kevin Owens in a Ladder Match for the Undisputed WWE Championship as one of the main events for the WWE Royal Rumble 2025 premium live event.

Following the show, the official promotional poster for the PLE was released.

Check out the official WWE Royal Rumble 2025 poster via the post embedded below courtesy of the official WrestlingHeadlines.com Instagram page.

WWE Royal Rumble 2025 is scheduled to emanate from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on February 1.