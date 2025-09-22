The WWE on ESPN Era kicked off with the WWE WrestlePalooza premium live event this past weekend.

And now it’s time to look ahead.

As is always the case in the world of pro wrestling and WWE in particular, it’s always about “what is next.”

In the case of WWE, the next premium live event will be the WWE Crown Jewel 2025 show scheduled for Saturday, October 11, live from RAC Arena in Perth, Western Australia, Australia, streaming live via ESPN and Netflix.

“The road to WWE Crown Jewel begins tonight,” wrote WWE Chief Content Officer Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque as the caption to the official WWE Crown Jewel: Perth poster, which he released on Monday morning. “Just under [three] weeks until WWE takes over Perth. Are you ready?”

For the WWE NXT brand, the next special event stop comes in the form of the annual Halloween Havoc show, as NXT Halloween Havoc takes place on Saturday, October 25, live from Findlay Toyota Center in Prescott Valley, Arizona, streaming live via Peacock and Netflix.

“WWE NXT was built on nights that leave a mark, and Halloween Havoc has become one of them,” wrote WWE NXT executive Shawn Michaels as the caption to the official Halloween Havoc poster that he shared on Monday. “October 25 we roll into Prescott Valley, AZ at the Findlay Toyota Center. Tickets on sale Wednesday at 10am local. Presale begins Tuesday with code WWETIX.”

