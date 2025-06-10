An official press release was issued today with more details on the new NWA streaming deal with The Roku Channel.

Roku Inks North American Streaming Rights Deal with Billy Corgan’s National Wrestling Alliance

Partnership kicks off on July 29 on The Roku Channel’s Roku Sports Channel

SAN JOSE, Calif. — June 10, 2025 — Roku, the #1 TV streaming platform in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico*, and the National Wrestling Alliance (NWA) announced a new partnership that exclusively brings the promotion’s live professional wrestling matches to The Roku Channel. Starting on July 29, NWA matches will stream for free in the U.S. every Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET/5:00 PM PT on The Roku Channel’s Roku Sports Channel. In Canada and Mexico, audiences will be able to watch for free on The Roku Channel.

“We’re thrilled to call The Roku Channel the streaming home of the National Wrestling Alliance, and as Billy and his team continue to excite audiences, we look forward to tapping into the scale of our platform to bring this historic and storied promotion to millions of viewers,” said Joe Franzetta, Head of Sports, Roku Media.

“When I purchased the National Wrestling Alliance in 2017, it was understood we were inheriting the history and legacy of the most storied brand in all combat sports, so to announce today we have now partnered with the #1 TV streaming platform in North America is indeed a moment to be proud of,” said Billy Corgan, Owner, National Wrestling Alliance. “I look forward to sharing new episodes of ‘NWA Powerrr’ with the incredible audience that Roku brings.”

Established in 1948, the National Wrestling Alliance is one of the oldest and most prestigious professional wrestling brands worldwide. In 2017, internationally renowned recording artist William Patrick Corgan (Smashing Pumpkins) acquired the NWA with the vision of reinventing the brand for the modern era while honoring its legacy from the 1980s. The NWA has expanded its programming, starting with the critically acclaimed “Ten Pounds Of Gold” docuseries, followed by weekly broadcasts of “NWA Powerrr.” You can follow the NWA across social media platforms such as Meta, X, and YouTube for exclusive content.

The Roku Channel is available to stream on Roku devices or TVs and can be easily accessed online at TheRokuChannel.com and on iOS and Android devices, Amazon Fire TVs, Samsung TVs, and Google TVs and other Android TV OS devices.

About The Roku Channel

Launched in 2017, The Roku Channel is the home of free ad-supported streaming television on Roku, and features a diverse lineup of more than 80,000 on-demand movies and programs, more than 500 live linear television channels, and premium subscription offerings in the U.S. It licenses and distributes content from more than 250 partners and features a growing library of Roku Originals.