“The Last Time Is Now” for John Cena as an active WWE Superstar in Saudi Arabia.

This week, the official promotional poster for the upcoming WWE Night Of Champions 2025 premium live event was released, with reigning Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena prominently featured.

Cena, who was the focus of the official promotional trailer that was released to initially announce the company’s return to Saudi Arabia as part of Riyadh Season, is also the focus of the promotional poster.

Scheduled for Saturday, June 28, WWE Night Of Champions 2025 will emanate from the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, streaming live via Peacock.

For those who missed it a couple of weeks ago, after initially being included, CM Punk, who once vowed to never work in Saudi Arabia, was removed from advertising for WWE Night Of Champions in Riyadh.

Make sure to join us here on 6/28 for live WWE Night Of Champions 2025 results coverage.