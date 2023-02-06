Major League Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that “Enemies With Benefits” by VIOLENT IDOLS will be the official theme song for the promotion’s new program, MLW Underground on REELZ. Full details can be found below.

Major League Wrestling will open its historic Tuesday 10pm premiere of MLW Underground Wrestling on REELZ with “Enemies With Benefits” by VIOLENT IDOLS as its official theme song.

MLW hits the airwaves at 10pm this Tuesday night on REELZ featuring a loaded line-up, including a Last Man Standing World Heavyweight Championship clash between Hammerstone and “The Judge” EJ Nduka.

“Enemies With Benefits” is VIOLENT IDOLS roaring hit single featuring their signature destructive sound somehow even more VIOLENT than ever before.

You can stream the track at: https://open.spotify.com/track/4m5DWLEeBdhZPqBVunW5rZ?si=cb8ec6e4df3f4f15.

VIOLENT IDOLS blazes into 2023 with enigmatic new material following up their EP Idolatry and collaborations with hard rock heavyweights such as Chad Gray (MUDVAYNE & HELLYEAH), Andy James (FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH), Aaron Nordstrom (GEMINI SYNDROME), and K.A.Z (VAMPS & OBLIVION DUST) blending raw intensity and industrial elements into a style that has become uniquely their own.

2023 is poised to be a tremendous year for VIOLENT IDOLS as they continue their pattern of collaborating with some of rock music’s biggest names. VIOLENT IDOLS have managed to rack up millions of streams in their first years as an unsigned independent band. Proving that music doesn’t have to be “safe” to sell, there’s no shortage of excitement over the band’s artistic output thus far. It’s clear that this is just the beginning of huge things for this mysterious and enigmatic band.

VIOLENT IDOLS is online at: https://distrokid.com/hyperfollow/violentidols/clint-eastwood.

About Major League Wrestling

Major League Wrestling (MLW®) is a sports media holding company, offering television content, action figures, apparel, live events, and ancillary entertainment. MLW operates live events in major markets throughout the United States and Mexico, including New York, Philadelphia, Dallas, and Tijuana.

One of the fastest growing wrestling leagues today, MLW programming is available in over 60 countries worldwide, including its new flagship series MLW Underground Wrestling on REELZ in the United States airing Tuesdays at 10pm; and MLW Fusion on Pro Wrestling TV in the U.S. and Ayozat TV on SKY in the United Kingdom.

MLW events showcase diversity and the full spectrum of professional wrestling, with athletes representing countries around the world with fighting styles, including: technical, Japanese strong style, lucha libre, King’s Road brawling, MMA, catch wrestling, hybrid wrestling, submission grappling and other disciplines.