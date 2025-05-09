MAX is gearing up for the return of PEACEMAKER.
On Friday, MAX issued a press release with official details on the return of season two of PEACEMAKER on August 21, 2025.
Featured below is the complete announcement, as well as the first official PEACEMAKER Season 2 trailer for the original series from DC Studios starring WWE legend John Cena.
Season Two Of The Max Original Series PEACEMAKER, From DC Studios, Debuts August 21
The DC Studios/Warner Bros. Television Series Is Created For Television By James Gunn And Stars John Cena
· The Max Original series PEACEMAKER from DC Studios and Warner Bros. Television, created for television by James Gunn and starring John Cena, returns for its eight-episode second season THURSDAY, AUGUST 21 at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT on Max.
· Season 2 logline: The new season follows Christopher “Chris” Smith, aka Peacemaker, the vigilante Super Hero as he struggles to reconcile his past with his newfound sense of purpose while continuing to kick righteous evil-doer butt in his misguided quest for peace at any cost.
· Season 2 cast: John Cena, Danielle Brooks, Jennifer Holland, Freddie Stroma, Steve Agee, and Robert Patrick return for season two. New cast members include Frank Grillo, David Denman, Sol Rodriguez, and Tim Meadows.
· Season 2 credits: James Gunn wrote all eight episodes of PEACEMAKER and directed three, including the first episode. Gunn, Peter Safran, and John Cena serve as executive producers. Greg Mottola, Peter Sollett, and Althea Jones also direct. Based on characters from DC, PEACEMAKER is produced by Gunn’s Troll Court Entertainment and The Safran Company in association with Warner Bros. Television.