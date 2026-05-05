The road to Ronda Rousey’s return to the MMA fighting world continues to wind down.
And with it comes the final promotional hype for the big comeback.
On Tuesday, Netflix released the official trailer for their ‘Countdown: Rousey vs. Carano’ preview special, which will air ahead of their highly-anticipated showdown in the cage on May 16.
“Step into the world of Ronda Rousey and Gina Carano as they grind through the most intense camp of their lives ahead of a historic showdown. This special takes you beyond the spotlight and into the gyms, the sacrifices, and the mindset of two pioneers on a collision course. With the combat sports world watching, everything builds toward a defining night where only one icon will leave with her hand raised — Catch Rousey v. Carano LIVE on Netflix May 16.”