WWE® 2K25 Dunk & Destruction Pack Available Today Featuring NBA Icons Shaquille O’Neal, Tyrese Haliburton and Jalen Brunson Plus Wrestling Giants Abyss and Great Khali

New moves and taunts, new arenas, The Island update, and more also arrive today

Today, the Dunk & Destruction Pack, the second of five DLC character packs*, steps off the hardwood and into the ring in WWE 2K25, the highest rated game in franchise history on Xbox**, as the wrestling and basketball worlds collide.

The Dunk & Destruction Pack features an eclectic collection of powerhouse athletes that bring the pain no matter where they compete. One of the most iconic sports personalities of all time, Shaquille O’Neal has been enshrined in The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, is a four-time NBA Champion, a three-time NBA Finals MVP, and the 2000 Most Valuable Player, among many other accolades. A fan-favorite DJ, rapper, actor, pop culture figure, and long-time WWE fan, Shaq has made appearances at several WWE events, where his imposing 7’1” frame is undeniable, even amongst larger than life Superstars. Tyrese Haliburton, a two-time NBA All-Star and 2024 assists leader, led the Indiana Pacers to the 2025 NBA Finals, the team’s first Finals appearance in 25 years. Haliburton is also an avid WWE fan, appearing on WWE TV and in WWE 2K25 decked out in a custom “Tyrese 3:17” shirt in homage to WWE icon “Stone Cold” Steve Austin. Also appearing on WWE TV and in the Dunk & Destruction Pack, two-time NBA All-Star and Captain of the New York Knicks, Jalen Brunson took on Haliburton in the 2025 NBA Playoffs after confronting him on WWE SmackDown, bringing the worlds of WWE and basketball together in an unexpected and exciting way.

In addition to NBA stars, two titanic powerhouses of the squared circle are featured in the Dunk & Destruction Pack. Standing 6’8”, the masked, maniacal Abyss struck fear into the hearts of opponents, winning championships in wrestling promotions around the world. Wielding a spiked 2×4 he named “Janice,” Abyss seemed to take pleasure in causing his opponents pain in a variety of matches featuring unique stipulations, which should serve him well in his WWE 2K franchise debut. Joining Abyss and the NBA stars is the first Indian-born World Champion in WWE history, The Great Khali. The mammoth Punjabi Superstar captured the World Heavyweight Championship and earned a spot in the WWE Hall of Fame with his towering 7’1” stature and powerful chops from his massive hands. The Dunk & Destruction Pack includes new objects that can be used to attack opponents, including a basketball and “Janice,” plus MyFACTION cards for each new Superstar, as well as a total of more than 30 moves and taunts. The pack is available for individual purchase, or as part of the WWE 2K25 Season Pass, Ringside Pass, and in both The Bloodline Edition and Deadman Edition.

Arriving in conjunction with the Dunk & Destruction Pack are new MyFACTION content, including the Amethyst Token Market opening June 23 and a new Bloodline card pack debuting June 26, and the Crown Jewel Arena, available to all players. Chapter 3 quests and unlockables on The Island, which include a unique new robot version of Cody Rhodes, Firefly Funhouse Alexa Bliss, playable Lily Doll character, and Nikki Cross ‘23, will be exclusively available for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. The WrestleMania 41 Arena will also be available to players who purchased the WrestleMania 41 Pack or The Bloodline Edition.

WWE 2K25 Standard Edition will be on sale for 40% off on Steam (June 26 – July 10), on PlayStation platforms (July 2-9), and on Xbox platforms (July 8-16).***

Visual Concepts is a 2K studio. 2K is a wholly owned publishing label of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO).

