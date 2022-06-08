Warner Bros. has released the first official trailer for DC’s Black Adam, starring WWE Legend Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson in the lead role.

Black Adam is scheduled to be released in theaters on Friday, October 21.

The Rock tweeted on the trailer reveal and wrote, “As promised, our world premiere @BlackAdamMovie trailer. This passion project has become my DNA and the hierarchy of power in the DC Universe will change. The world needed a hero. It got BLACK ADAM [high voltage sign emoji] Rage. #ManInBlack #JSA @SevenBucksProd @WBPictures @DCComics”

Below is the movie synopsis, along with the trailer and The Rock’s full tweet:

The world needed a hero, it got #BLACKADAM. Only in theaters October 21. From New Line Cinema, Dwayne Johnson stars in the action adventure “Black Adam.” The first-ever feature film to explore the story of the DC Super Hero comes to the big screen under the direction of Jaume Collet-Serra (“Jungle Cruise”). Nearly 5,000 years after he was bestowed with the almighty powers of the ancient gods—and imprisoned just as quickly—Black Adam (Johnson) is freed from his earthly tomb, ready to unleash his unique form of justice on the modern world. Johnson stars alongside Aldis Hodge (“City on a Hill,” “One Night in Miami”) as Hawkman, Noah Centineo (“To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before”) as Atom Smasher, Sarah Shahi (“Sex/Life,” “Rush Hour 3”) as Adrianna, Marwan Kenzari (“Murder on the Orient Express,” “The Mummy”) as Ishmael, Quintessa Swindell (“Voyagers,” “Trinkets”) as Cyclone, Bodhi Sabongui (“A Million Little Things”) as Amon, and Pierce Brosnan (the “Mamma Mia!” and James Bond franchises) as Dr. Fate. Collet-Serra directed from a screenplay by Adam Sztykiel and Rory Haines & Sohrab Noshirvani, screen story by Adam Sztykiel and Rory Haines & Sohrab Noshirvani, based on characters from DC. Black Adam was created by Bill Parker and C.C. Beck. The film’s producers were Beau Flynn, Dwayne Johnson, Hiram Garcia and Dany Garcia, with Richard Brener, Walter Hamada, Dave Neustadter, Chris Pan, Eric McLeod, Geoff Johns and Scott Sheldon “Black Adam” smashes into theaters and IMAX internationally beginning 19 October 2022 and in North America on October 21, 2022. It will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures.

As promised, our world premiere @BlackAdamMovie trailer. This passion project has become my DNA and the hierarchy of power in the DC Universe will change. The world needed a hero.

It got BLACK ADAM⚡️ Rage. #ManInBlack#JSA @SevenBucksProd@WBPictures@DCComics pic.twitter.com/T065YDEcIB — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) June 8, 2022

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.