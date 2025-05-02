– WWE has released the first official promotional poster for this year’s two-night WWE SummerSlam premium live event. Scheduled for August 2 and August 3 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, WWE SummerSlam 2025 will feature John Cena’s final appearance on the annual WWE premium live event. Combo tickets for both nights of WWE SummerSlam on 8/2 and 8/3 are available now.

– A new documentary, “Zelina Vega: Fulfilled,” has been released via Josiah Williams’ official YouTube channel. On Friday afternoon, the documentary dropped, featuring a special behind-the-scenes look at Zelina Vega’s journey towards winning her first-ever singles title, the WWE Women’s United States Championship, by defeating Chelsea Green on WWE SmackDown. The official message from Zelina Vega included with the documentary reads as follows:

A message from Zelina Vega: “Finally ❤️ I’m so honored to have gotten the opportunity to share this moment with my Dad. The person my brother and I went to #WWE events with as kids, why the journey started and the person that fuels the fire to keep fighting every day. I love you Dad. This is just the beginning. FaceTiming my mom and stopping at my grandmother’s house to see my family in Queens was the cherry on top. My smile isn’t going away for a long time 🥲. Also getting to share the day with my wrestling dad, Tommy Dreamer, and my bud, Dave Lagreca of Busted Open, filled my heart because I’ve known them from the beginning of my career.. they supported me thru the ups and downs. Love you guys. @herhandstyles thank you for your friendship, your beautiful energy and slaying my hair every single time. Day or night 😂 Zero sleep or not. Ty for always being there! Massive, massive thank you to my homie @jdeanwilliams for being there for some of my biggest moments and capturing them like no one else could. I’m so honored to call you a friend 🫶 just as much as my family loves “adopting” you 😂 this video was so beautifully done. Thank you! Love you #ZVARMY I feel lucky every single day knowing that I have the best fans in the world. I appreciate the unconditional love and support more than you know.

– Also new on YouTube is the latest episode of WWE Top 10, which is dubbed, “Jacob Fatu is all gas, no brakes.”

– Finally, WWE’s YouTube channel also released a special extended episode of WWE Top 10, which looks at the 25 best moments from WrestleMania season this year.