Offset has opened up about his relationship with WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair, revealing that comments made by “The Nature Boy” about their financial arrangement surrounding the hit song “Ric Flair Drip” left him disappointed.

The 2017 track, which became a six-times platinum single, helped introduce Flair to a new generation of fans and featured the wrestling legend in its music video.

However, Flair made headlines in 2024 when he claimed that he received only $39,000 from the song while others involved reportedly earned nearly $50 million.

During a recent appearance on the Bootleg Kev podcast, Offset addressed those remarks and admitted that hearing Flair discuss their business relationship in that manner bothered him.

“It’s been a minute. Ric Flair hurt my feelings though, man. That’s my brother but he hurt my feelings. He did like an interview and said I made like $70M off Ric Flair Drip and he made 40,000 or something. Every time he would talk prior to that, it was always good and positive, it was love.”

Offset went on to explain that he personally made an effort to ensure Flair received compensation from the song, despite the rights situation surrounding the Ric Flair name.

According to the rapper, WWE’s ownership of the name meant that the company was technically entitled to payment, but he wanted Flair to benefit financially as well.

“But I made sure that he got paid because he wasn’t supposed to, like WWE owns the name. So technically, I had to pay them but I made sure to cut in him. I did Jimmy Fallon with him, 12 million views. Even after, he would call me and tell me like, ‘Yo, I just got this bag, you put me back in the game with this song.'”

Despite his disappointment over Flair’s previous comments, Offset made it clear that he still has love for the two-time WWE Hall of Famer.

He also recalled Flair contacting him after purchasing a Rolls-Royce, suggesting that the wrestling legend had previously expressed appreciation for the renewed attention and opportunities the song brought his way.

“Then I see him, he called me when he got the Rolls Royce. He’s back in, he’s still styling and profiling. I love you though Ric, don’t let them bait you into try and like. It’s love between [us].”

Offset most recently appeared on WWE television during the February 23, 2026 episode of Monday Night Raw, where he was involved in a segment with Je’Von Evans.