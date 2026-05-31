The mystery surrounding Original El Grande Americano has finally been put to rest.

The long-running storyline reached its conclusion at WWE’s AAA Noche de los Grandes, where the original El Grande Americano was forced to unmask following a Mask vs. Mask showdown against the newer version of the character.

Chad Gable had portrayed El Grande Americano for several months before being sidelined with a shoulder injury. During his absence, a second El Grande Americano emerged, later revealed to be Ludwig Kaiser under the mask.

The unique situation eventually led to both versions of El Grande Americano crossing paths for the first time during the 2026 WWE Royal Rumble. What started as an intriguing encounter quickly evolved into a heated rivalry that extended beyond WWE programming and into AAA.

As tensions escalated, officials announced a high-stakes Mask vs. Mask match for WWE AAA Noche de los Grandes. The bout was given the honor of closing out the event and served as the culmination of months of storytelling involving both versions of the character.

In the end, the newer El Grande Americano emerged victorious, defeating OG El Grande Americano and forcing him to reveal his identity.

With the stipulation in effect, the Original El Grande Americano removed his mask and was revealed to be Chad Gable.

The unmasking appears to signal the end of Gable’s run as El Grande Americano, with the WWE Superstar seemingly set to return to his traditional on-screen persona moving forward on WWE television and potentially in AAA as well.