The Oklahoma State Athletic Commission is considering changing its rules on transgender wrestlers.

Documents obtained by Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics through a public records request reveal discussions about the potential rule change. In January, Commission Administrator Jim Miller emailed AEW SVP Chris Harrington, stating that Rose’s participation in AEW/ROH tapings in December 2023 caused issues because it violated the commission’s rule against matches between males and females. The commission currently defines males as individuals born with XY chromosomes and females as those with XX chromosomes.

Miller mentioned in the email that the commission is discussing a possible rule change, but any changes would need to go through the legislative process and wouldn’t take effect until July 2024. A commission meeting is scheduled for July 10.

Thurston adds that WrestleNomics was given the following statement regarding the potential change:

“Ms. Fletcher does not wish to comment at this time on the ongoing matters related to the December 2023 AEW event or the specific rules pertaining to intergender exhibitions or matches. Any actions taken to rules under the jurisdiction of the Commission must be done consistently with timeline and actions prescribed by the Oklahoma Administrative Procedures Act and the Oklahoma Office of Administrative Rules Regulations on Rulemaking. An agenda for the July 10, 2024 public meeting will be made available to the public consistent with the Oklahoma Open Meeting Act, which will prescribe the items of business to be discussed/considered by the Commission during that meeting.”

Miller retired in March, and Diana Fletcher is now the Commission Administrator. AEW returned to Oklahoma in February, but Rose did not participate in the tapings.