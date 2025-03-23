– Chelsea Green has reached the milestone mark of 100 days as WWE Women’s United States Champion.

– Becky Lynch’s memoir is now available on Amazon Kindle for $1.98 at Amazon.com.

– Hulk Hogan’s “Real American Beer” has been named The Arena Football One’s official League beer for 2025.

– TCG Toys are working on releasing new WWE action figures in the old Bendy format. At a price of $5 a piece, the following wrestlers are expected for the first batch: The Rock, Steve Austin, Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, Hulk Hogan, John Cena and Rey Mysterio.

– The following are the WWE Superstar Sunday on A&E previews for tonight’s episodes of WWE LFG, WWE Rivals and WWE’s Greatest Moments: