– Chelsea Green has reached the milestone mark of 100 days as WWE Women’s United States Champion.
– Becky Lynch’s memoir is now available on Amazon Kindle for $1.98 at Amazon.com.
– Hulk Hogan’s “Real American Beer” has been named The Arena Football One’s official League beer for 2025.
– TCG Toys are working on releasing new WWE action figures in the old Bendy format. At a price of $5 a piece, the following wrestlers are expected for the first batch: The Rock, Steve Austin, Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, Hulk Hogan, John Cena and Rey Mysterio.
– The following are the WWE Superstar Sunday on A&E previews for tonight’s episodes of WWE LFG, WWE Rivals and WWE’s Greatest Moments:
8:00 PM – WWE LFG – PREMIERE – “Several of the Future Great prepare for a milestone event: their first ever match in front of a live audience! Who will shine under brought lights? And who will crumble under the pressure?”
9:30 PM – WWE Rivals – PREMIERE – “Ric Flair vs. Ricky “The Dragon -In the late 70s, Ric Flair selects an unknown Ricky Steamboat to be his adversary in the ring; Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias leads a roundtable discussion with Kevin Nash, Natalya Neidhart, Cody Rhodes and John Bradshaw Layfield to analyze this rivalry.”
10:32 PM – WWE’s Greatest Moments – PREMIERE – “Celebrities of the 80’s – Moments like Mr. T leaving Hollywood for the ring.”
11 PM – WWE Rivals – Hulk Hogan vs. Roddy Piper