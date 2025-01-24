The old WWE Titan Towers has been sold.

CTInsider is reporting that Titan Towers has been sold for $3.75 million to real estate firm MB Financial Group.

The building is expected to be converted into an apartment complex.

“The location is superb,” Michael Massimino, CEO and managing partner of MB Financial, said Friday. “It’s on the Stamford-Darien line, and it overlooks Long Island Sound and the Noroton River. The views of Long Island Sound really make this property unique.”

A new segment has been announced for tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown.

Earlier today, WWE posted a video where Joe Tessitore announced that he’ll be having an “an exclusive interview” with the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

And finally, Drew McIntyre and Sheamus are set for an episode of ‘Hot Ones Versus: The Last Dab’ on January 28.

The two WWE Superstars will be answering some questions or eating hot wings.