The allegations involving Omari Palmer (Odyssey Jones in WWE) and his ex-partner are serious and have garnered significant attention.

According to a police report obtained by POST Wrestling and Brandon Thurston, the ex-partner of Palmer has accused him of physical abuse during an incident in May 2024. The report details that Palmer allegedly became enraged after discovering text messages between his ex-partner and another man. The ex-partner claims that Palmer threw objects and physically slammed her to the ground on two separate occasions. She also provided photos showing bruises on her shoulders and legs, which she asserts were caused by Palmer during the altercation.

Palmer has denied the allegations, acknowledging that he was upset and threw things, but he insists that nothing was directed at her and that neither party became physically violent. Despite this, the police report includes a recommendation to file a battery charge against Palmer. The case is currently under review by the Orange County State Attorney’s Office, with no decision regarding charges made yet.

Additionally, the ex-partner has described further incidents of abusive behavior, including threats made by Palmer during a Caribbean cruise following the May incident. She claims that Palmer threatened to break both of their phones and pressured her into going on the cruise despite the prior altercation.

The ex-partner told POST Wrestling, “I told him I saw where this was going and I was going to leave because things were not going to go good on the cruise. It was repeated behavior so I saw it coming. He told me to sit my ass down and calm down, that we were leaving the following morning for the trip.”

The alleged abuse reportedly continued on the cruise. The ex-partner claims Palmer gave her a concussion and threw one of her phones into the sea. She added that Palmer “bashed me against the walls in the cabin a few times because I was leaving the room. I had bruises all over my body.”

In the petition, Palmer claims that he filed his own claim with the Maitland Police Department. The department claims they have no record of that report.

Palmer’s ex-partner is denying all of Palmer’s claims. She says she believes Palmer was only granted the Order Of Protection because of his residence in Florida. This is a state that she does not have legal representation in. She stated, “Omari twisted the story to benefit him and told his lawyer a bunch of lies which clearly were not backed up by evidence.”

Palmer’s ex-partner claims that WWE conducted their own investigation and they made the decision to terminate his contract in September 2024. The ex-partner thanked WWE for taking her allegations seriously.

The ex-partner ended with this, “He begged me to forgive him every time. It’s like two people live in one body. He put me through so much mental anguish. No one knows what happens behind closed doors. He would have violent outbursts and increasingly erratic frustration periods and take them out on me.”

Palmer has since taken to Twitter to deny the claims once again. He says he’ll be taking legal action against his ex-partner.