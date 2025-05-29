Omos recently appeared as a guest on the wildly popular INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling and WWE.

During the discussion, the big man spoke about receiving advice from legendary big man wrestler The Undertaker, competing in Japan, when he expects to return to the ring, memorable cage match with Bobby Lashley, working with Brock Lesnar and more.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on these topics with his thoughts.

On receiving advice from The Undertaker: “I’ve been blessed from the first day. I remember the first time I met him. I was at NXT, this is when we were still filming at Full Sail. I’m walking to Gorilla in the back, and I see Hunter. Hunter goes, ‘Hey, I have a special surprise for you.’ He [Undertaker] just walks out, and I rarely get star-struck. I just go oh it’s The Undertaker! He goes, ‘Hey big fella’, and he just gave me a big hug. I was shocked. I was shook. I couldn’t believe my eyes, and from that day it just became like a bond. He’s pretty much like a, because he can’t be my dad, sorry Taker, but he’s been such a great influence on me, and I appreciate him. We talk quite often. He gives me advice. Whenever I’m trying to figure out a match or a spot, I always ask, What would Undertaker do? Because I do admire how he’s been able to transcend the business, because he has built one of those characters that, even after he passes, that character is going to be forever.”

On competing in Japan: “What happened was I saw Tavion Heights of NXT and Josh Briggs go to Japan. I was just watching the videos and everything. Then, as they were doing shows in Japan, an interview came out with Great Muta, they asked him, Who would you love to have in Japan? The first name he mentions is me. I’m like, Oh, wow. That’s great. I didn’t think he would remember me, but he did. So I kind of threw the idea to a couple of guys about Japan. I remember seeing Road Dogg at the PC, ‘Hey, do you have a couple of minutes to chat? Not really busy right now, but I would love to go to Japan.’ He said, ‘You know what? Let me think about it.’ And then a couple months later, he was like, ‘Hey, you have an opportunity to go to Japan. Do you want to go?’ I was like, Yes! I want to go to Japan. To be honest, I am glad I did. I needed to go to Japan.”

On when he expects to be back in the ring: “I don’t know. I’m just waiting. I’m kind of in a scenario where I’m kind of like a special attraction. Whenever that time comes, I’m ready.”

On the cage match with Bobby Lashley: “Another fun thing about that match is that’s also one of my favorite matches, the cage match, because that was also my birthday. I think that was 2022, and I was sick as a dog that day. I was so sick. Oh, my God. I remember the couple days before we had the show in Wilkes-Barre. We had a dark match, and this is when we used to do the big man class. Shout out to Adam Pearce and Jamie Noble. We used to do big man class, had a little snuffle but I was fine. Then I catch my flight on Friday morning to Philadelphia, end of my flight, I don’t know what happened, whether it was atmospheric pressure, but I just start sweating balls and having a headache, and I just feel so horrible on the plane. I’m thinking, maybe it’s just the plane. I landed in Philadelphia, go to the bathroom, splash water on my face, and then I’m like I’m okay. I get my luggage, try to get a rental. I’m gonna call an Uber to the hotel, thinking to give myself a couple of hours, take a nap, I’ll be fine. Every hour that I woke up that day, I got even more progressively sick. I had to call the doctor and say, ‘Hey, I’m here. I’m at the hotel, but I am so sick.’ I had a phlegm coughed up in the sink, and it was just like gunk of this colored mucus in the sink. They’re like, we’re gonna send you a COVID kid to test and make sure you don’t have COVID. Luckily, I didn’t. Spent the night in Wilkes-Barre, I felt better. Drove from Wilkes-Barre to lower Maryland, because my wife was doing a rotation at that time in medical school. I drove out there, when I joined her there, she drugged me up that whole weekend. Because we had this cage match, we had it advertised for the whole week, and it was my birthday. There’s no way in heck I was missing that match. So that whole weekend was just recovery, hydration, and drove to the show in Norfolk, Virginia. We drove that Sunday night, got there. On Monday morning, everybody goes, Are you okay? I’m like, Oh, I’m fine. I’m fine. I was like, 50% okay. I did the match, and something just happens to me. It just happened to me in the ring. I just performed and whatever you’re feeling just disappears. I felt amazing in the ring, Bob and I put on a great show. Everything was great. Then on the drive back, just felt sick again. I guess I got sick on the way back, because my wife drove halfway. She also felt sick. Then I drove the other half, and it was a miracle to make it back to her apartment that night. But yes, that’s the story of that day. So that deal, which sticks in my head.”

On whether there were concerns Brock Lesnar could not German suplex him: “No, Brock, he’s a specimen. I wasn’t worried at all. People forget he’s a farm boy. He throws hay for a living. So him picking me up at 300-400 pounds. I knew he was gonna be able to do that. If Bobby can pick me up, I knew he could. That was my first time ever taking a suplex. Never taken it in training, never done it to PC, not from anyone. That’s the first time I ever took it in German suplex was during that match.”

On if he tried it first the day before: “No. He’s such a great dude. Because I remember during rehearsals, he just goes, ‘Hey, how many Germans do you want to do?’ I’m like, ‘Brother, it’s you Brock. However much you want to give me, brother. You’re doing me a favor with this match. So however many Germans you want that makes you look good, we’re gonna do it.’ He goes, okay.”

On the F5: “That F5 was easy. The Germans sucked. But for the first time in my entire life, I never felt someone hook me that way, and I could feel the muscles contract when he picked me up. For the first time I felt that oh sh*t, I can’t do anything.”