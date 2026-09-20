Omos is open to doing business with The Judgment Day.

The WWE faction currently features Dominik Mysterio, Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Roxanne Perez and JD McDonagh. Mysterio also has ties to Omos through AAA, where the two are part of the El Ojo faction alongside Dorian Roldan.

During a recent appearance on Busted Open, Omos was asked whether Mysterio has approached him about potentially joining The Judgment Day. While that conversation has apparently not taken place, Omos made it clear that he would be willing to offer his services.

“No, he hasn’t,” Omos said. “But my services are available for the right price. [I’m] ready to go be at his side and help him conquer the world.”

Omos went on to praise Mysterio’s standing as one of WWE’s top villains, noting that Dominik knows how to reach him if he ever needs some additional muscle.

“People forget he’s one of the hottest heels in the business, if not the hottest heel in the business in Dominik Mysterio,” Omos continued. “So, whenever he’s ready, he knows how to buzz me.”

Mysterio is coming off a run as AAA Mega Champion, which ended when he lost the title to El Grande Americano at AAA TripleMania 34.