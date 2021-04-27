WWE has announced the first post-WrestleMania 37 appearance for RAW Tag Team Champions AJ Styles and Omos.

Styles and Omos captured the RAW Tag Team Titles from The New Day at WrestleMania 37 earlier this month, but for some reason they have not appeared on RAW since then. The champs have not been seen since WrestleMania 37 Night One.

Now WWE has announced Styles and Omos for The Bump on Wednesday morning.

The Bump will also feature Charlotte Flair, Tamina Snuka and Natalya, and Franky Monet. The show airs on the WWE Network, and all WWE digital platforms.

Stay tuned for updates on Omos and Styles, plus news from The Bump.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.