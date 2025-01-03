Omos is about to become a regular for Pro Wrestling NOAH throughout the month of January.

Following his GHC Tag-Team Championship victory alongside Jack Morris at the NOAH New Year special event this week, the WWE Superstar has been announced for four more upcoming dates for the promotion.

The massive pro wrestling star will appear on January 2, January 11, January 12 and January 19.

More details, including the matches he will be competing in, are available in the post embedded below courtesy of the official Pro Wrestling NOAH X account.