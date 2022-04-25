WWE star Omos was the latest guest on Ryan Satin’s Out Of Character podcast, where the Big Man spoke on a number of different topics, including details on his WWE tryout and how he will always continue learning. Highlights from the interview are below.

Recalls going to his tryout:

“At this point in time, I don’t a license because I don’t have my paperwork yet. So my fiancée had to drive me at 6 a.m. in the morning from Tampa to Orlando for the site of my tryout.”

Says when coaches told him to be himself he started to thrive:

“It was just me. They just brought me in one day for a tryout. They put me in a class, I remember Ridge Holland was in that class with me. We came in, I was rolling in. I remember my coaches for that tryout were Johnny Moss and Robbie Brookside. And I remember doing that tryout and not knowing what to expect. And then I always say I think if I had any other coaches other than Robbie Brookside and Johnny Moss, I don’t think I ever would have took this shot. But those two guys literally let me be free in the ring. And that was the first time I actually felt that I could be my full complete self without trying to fit in a box of what people think of me. I could be expressive as much as I wanted. I could really be aggressive and not hold back. Because I remember during that tryout, they kept on telling me we want more, give us more. And for the first time, I’m saying to myself this is the first time anyone has asked me that, give me more of myself. And that felt so liberating to do that. And I just felt the emotion and after that tryout, I fell in love. I was like this is what I’m supposed to do.”

Says he’s always still learning:

“I’m still trying to get it, man. I’m a sponge. I’m a believer of the moment you stop learning, you stop progressing. So I’m always learning. This business is so nuanced that I think even the people you think are at the top are always learning. Because you always have to keep on learning. If not, you can’t call yourself the best.”

