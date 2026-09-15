In a new Omos interview with Seconds Out, the WWE giant opened up about three parts of his journey: The Undertaker’s influence on AAA, Logan Paul’s transition into wrestling and his family’s reaction when he signed with WWE.

Asked which giants inspired him, Omos named The Undertaker and Kane before describing The Undertaker’s current work behind the scenes in AAA.

“Man, The Undertaker, Kane mostly. I’m a giant, so mostly the guys who are giants out there. He’s our promoter and our booker of the show. I call him our Michelin star chef that’s cooking everything up for the show.”

The Nigerian Giant also said Logan Paul’s success as a WWE villain has not surprised him. Omos believes Paul entered wrestling with years of experience drawing strong reactions online.

“No. I mean, you know, he’s been a heel since he’s been on YouTube for years. This is like when YouTube just started. So to see him come to WWE and carry the persona over and the reception he’s receiving, I’m not surprised. He’s a bad guy, and he’s playing it well. I think he’s doing great. He’s doing a great job.”

Omos said his parents had a much less confident reaction when he first told them he planned to join WWE. Their concern centered on the punishment they had watched wrestlers endure.

“Not really, and they were actually quite scared because when I told them I was going to join WWE, all they could think of was, ‘Oh my goodness, being put through tables, taking chair shots.’ So as a parent, which I understand, they were kind of terrified. But luckily enough, I’ve been the one causing all the harm, not the other way around.”

Omos recently defeated Rey Mysterio in the main event of AAA TripleMania 34 Night One.

The full interview is available from Seconds Out. Fightful supplied transcription assistance for Omos’ comments about The Undertaker, Logan Paul and his family’s reaction.