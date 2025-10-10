Omos is officially back in action for WWE.

“The Nigerian Giant” made his in-ring return on Thursday night at the NXT live event in Columbus, Ohio, wrestling his first match with the company since April 2024. The towering former RAW Superstar appeared during the show to confront Lexis King, who found himself on the wrong end of a dominant showcase. Omos quickly dispatched King in decisive fashion, but after demanding an immediate rematch, King suffered the same fate a second time.

Footage of Omos’ surprise return was shared across WWE’s social media platforms, generating a strong reaction from fans who hadn’t seen the giant compete in months. His last WWE match came in the 2024 Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal, held over WrestleMania weekend.

Since that appearance, Omos has kept active internationally, making select appearances for Pro Wrestling NOAH in Japan and AAA in Mexico — experiences that reportedly helped him refine his presence and ring work while away from WWE television.

As of now, there’s no confirmation on when Omos will officially return to WWE programming. However, his reemergence in NXT suggests that the company could be preparing to reintroduce him to audiences in a significant way.