Omos made an appearance on Complex Unsanctioned to discuss a wide range of topics. Here are the highlights:

Why he didn’t think the company would hire him:

They [WWE] had like a weight training session I did and then spoke to Matt Bloom, the head coach and Canyon [Ceman] and they’re like, ‘Hey man, if you want a job, you have a job,’ and I was like, ‘Huh?’ [Omos laughed] Because to be honest, and maybe I was naïve at the time, I didn’t think I was gonna get hired. I know it’s the wildest thing to say, especially after you met me and you’ve seen my stature. I did not think I was gonna get hired and I’m thinking like, wait, what? I just came and he just offered me a job. He said, ‘Yeah. Go home, talk to your girl, figure it out and come tomorrow.’

His favorite moments in WWE thus far (winning Tag Team Titles with AJ Styles and his WrestleMania 38 with Lashley):

“The first one [of my favorite career] moments would be last year when I made my debut at WrestleMania in Tampa. That was a big moment for me, because I did go to college in Tampa to play college basketball and go back and achieving such a goal was very, very — it was a very emotional day for me. Just me going back there, debuting at WrestleMania, winning the tag team titles, having a Hall of Famer, having one of the greatest to ever do it by my side, I couldn’t ask for anything better and then my second greatest moment was after Bobby [Lashley] beat me at WrestleMania this year and that Monday, he came out and the amazing pop that he got, it made me happy. I really enjoy my job as a giant to make sure these people wanna root for this babyface has been done and I am truly happy that I got to share the ring with him and got to help him. He helped me a ton! Bobby helped me a ton but I got to help him to get to the place where the fans believed him as a babyface and I’ll never forget that moment.”

