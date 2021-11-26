WWE RAW Superstar Omos took to Twitter this week to respond to The Undertaker’s recent praise.

As noted, Taker appeared on WWE’s The Bump on Wednesday and had major praise for Omos, comparing him to WWE Hall of Famer Andre the Giant, and talking about how he should protect his size. Taker also revealed that he’s had talks with Omos, and offered to be just one phone call away if he needs anything. You can click here for Taker’s full comments.

Omos responded to Taker’s comments and said he was at a loss for words, but grateful.

“Man…I’m lost for words… Just grateful… Thank you @undertaker [folded hands emoji x 3],” Omos wrote.

Taker actually re-tweeted video from The Bump where he praised Omos, which is somewhat rare as he’s not very active on social media.

Omos won the 25-Man Battle Royal at WWE Survivor Series this past Sunday. You can see his full tweet below:

