Omos shares a fun story of being recognized by the Vice President of Nigeria due to his run in WWE.

The former tag champion spoke on this topic during a recent interview with Chris Van Vilet. Omos beings by admitting he didn’t think WWE was that popular in Nigeria, but later realized that all of Africa enjoys the WWE product.

To be honest, I didn’t think it was [that popular] until I went back home last year and I truly just understand the magnitude of fans we have. Not just in Nigeria, but all over Africa as a whole and how people keep watching. You know, going back home actually for the first time in 14 years and just having regular day workers seeing me on the streets saying Omos! Omos! And I’m kind of shocked because I wasn’t expecting that type of reception.

Omos clashed with Braun Strowman at Crown Jewel 2022, a matchup that received critical acclaim as being a true battle of giants. He says that this was the match that got him recognized by the Nigerian Vice President.

But, like it went down to meeting, you know, the current vice president of Nigeria and like his kids are watching the pay-per-view, you know right after we did Saudi last year Braun and I. You know go back going back home and the President’s like we saw you what are you doing here? I’m like I came to visit my family. He knows WWE, he goes we just saw you a couple days ago in Saudi Arabia I’m just like wow, like this is like I did not know it is extremely popular back home. They have this [show], it’s called Jumbo on the cable network. They get 24/7 programming for WWE; they can watch WWE 24/7 every day.

