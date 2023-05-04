Omos opens up about his relationship with AJ Styles.

The WWE star discussed the Phenomenal One during a recent interview with Chris Van Vilet. Omos says Styles continues to be a mentor to him to this day even after the duo stopped teaming up together. He later calls Styles one of his closest friends.

“Being vicious. That’s the thing, that’s what separates AJ from everybody else. AJ knows you are meant to be vicious, and you see it in his eyes when he truly wants to kill somebody. That’s what I learned from him as you know, when I was also under him, he mentored me, which he still does today because he’s one of my closest friends.”

One thing Omos adopted from the former world champion is the art of looking like you want to kill somebody in the ring. The Nigerian Giant says it all comes down to the intensity of the eyes.

“The look like you want to kill somebody, that is art. It’s not about what you do, it’s what’s in here, what you conveyed in your eyes. And that was something I learned from him and I still do today, looking like I want to kill this guy, I want to murder him.”

In a separate interview, Omos spoke about how much he enjoys silencing his doubters who don’t agree with the push he gets in WWE. You can read about it here.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)