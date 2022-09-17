WWE star Omos recently joined Say Less With Kaz, Lowkey and Rosy for an in-depth conversation about all things pro-wrestling, including his thoughts on the now deceased Raw Underground segments that WWE introduced a few years ago, and how the company used real-life strippers to help create an underground fight feel. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says Raw Underground had actual strippers:

“[It was like] Bloodsport. … I first thought they were just actors, but they were like, ‘No, these are literally just strippers.’ And I’m like, ‘Woah.’”

Says Raw Underground was a lot of fun:

“It was a lot of fun because, at first, I was very quiet, and then as we progressed, Shane was just like, ‘Get good at promos and stuff that people say to you.’ He was like, ‘You know what? I’m just going to spitball, and you spitball back to me.’ It became interactive, and I think that kind of helped me go forward.”

(H/T and transcribed by 411 Mania)