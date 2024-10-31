It’s time to make your plans for next year’s WWE two-night premium live event on “The Grandest Stage of Them All” in “Sin City.”

On Thursday, On Location announced their WrestleMania 41 packages, featuring The Undertaker, John Cena and The Miz Experiences.

ON LOCATION: WWE WRESTLEMANIA 41 PACKAGES

Elite Experience

The Elite experience puts you in prime position to make the most out of your WrestleMania weekend. Packed full of exclusive events and unforgettable experiences, a Priority Pass allows you to curate the perfect WrestleMania 41 experience that could include:

• Row 2 & Row 3 Camera Side Seating for WM41

• Ringside Photo Op at WrestleMania 41

• Superstar Walkout Experience on WrestleMania Stage

• All-Inclusive Hospitality with on stage Appearance by John Cena!

• 3-Day WWE World Ticket & Fast Lane Access

• Expedited Superstore Entrance & Express Check-Out Lane

• Commemorative Chair with Hassle Free Shipping

• Custom WWE Title Side Plates

• WM41 x Priority Pass Gift Pack

• Ring Mat Plaque

• WWE Credential & Lanyard

• Expedited Entry at Dedicated Priority Pass Entrance

• ELITE Concierge Services

Undertaker Suite Package – $10,500 per person

Your Official WrestleMania 41 Experience Includes:

WrestleMania Undertaker Suite by the Seat

Enjoy both nights of WrestleMania from the comfort of a reserved seat in a premium luxury suite at Allegiant Stadium.

Category: Traditional Suite

Section: Traditional Suite

Row: GA

All-Inclusive Food and Beverages

No need to wait in line at the concession stand as your suite will be stocked with a variety of all-inclusive food and alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages.

In-Suite Undertaker Appearance

Meet & greet with the Undertaker.

Authentic Undertaker Championship Title and Urn Photo Opportunity.

Undertaker Themed Souvenir Gifting

Receive an exclusive Undertaker themed souvenir gift upon arrival at your suite.

Topgolf Event with The Miz

Access the Topgolf Event, which includes all-inclusive food, an open bar, and photo opportunities with the Miz! Join us for an unforgettable evening at Topgolf, where fun meets competition! Enjoy a lively atmosphere hosted by the Miz filled with golf games, all-inclusive food, and an open bar.

Please note, while we aim to facilitate interactions, we cannot guarantee that you will meet every Superstar in attendance.

FlexPay Eligible – Reserve With A Low Deposit Now!

Top Golf with The Miz Package – $6,500 per person

Your Official WrestleMania 41 Experience Includes:

WrestleMania Suite by the Seat

Enjoy both nights of WrestleMania from the comfort of a reserved seat in a premium luxury suite at Allegiant Stadium.

Category: Center Club Level Suite

Section: 1017

Row: GA

All-Inclusive Food and Beverages

No need to wait in line at the concession stand as your suite will be stocked with a variety of all-inclusive food and alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages.

TV Title Photo Opp

Get your picture taken with a WWE title belt.

Exclusive WM41 x Priority Pass Gifting

Receive an exclusive WrestleMania themed souvenir gift upon arrival at your suite.

Topgolf Event with The Miz

Access the Topgolf Event, which includes all-inclusive food, an open bar, and photo opportunities with the Miz! Join us for an unforgettable evening at Topgolf, where fun meets competition! Enjoy a lively atmosphere hosted by the Miz filled with golf games, all-inclusive food, and an open bar.

Please note, while we aim to facilitate interactions, we cannot guarantee that you will meet every Superstar in attendance.

Champions Package – $6,000 per person

2 Night Ticket: Premium Floor Seating

Ringside Photo Op at WrestleMania 41

Topgolf with The Miz

All-Inclusive Hospitality with on stage Appearance by John Cena!

WWE World & Superstore Access

MORE DETAILS

Exclusive WM41 x Priority Pass Gifting

Dedicated Priority Pass Entrance

Professional On Location On-Site Support Staff