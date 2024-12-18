The WWE Speed Women’s No. 1 Contender Tournament continued on Wednesday afternoon.

Michin defeated Katana Chance in the ongoing tourney in a quarterfinal bout that took place as part of the Wednesday, December 18, 2024 episode of WWE Speed on X.

With the victory, Michin has secured her spot in the semifinals of the tourney, where she will square off against the winner of the other quarterfinal tourney tilt between Zelina Vega and Natalya.

The winner of that match will square off against reigning and defending WWE Speed Women’s Champion Candice LeRae in the tourney finals.

WWE Speed on X airs every Wednesday at 12/11c.