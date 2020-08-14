One of The Velveteen Dream’s Accusers Speaks Out Following His Return to WWE NXT

The Velveteen Dream’s return to WWE NXT this week, his first appearance since June, raised a lot of eyebrows due to the controversial allegations against him from earlier this summer. There had been rumors on Dream’s release, but WWE apparently cleared him as he was brought back this week.

One of Dream’s accusers, Josh Fuller, took to Twitter this week and expressed frustration over WWE bringing him back. Fuller used the “#SpeakingOut” movement to reveal how he was just 16 when he met Dream at an indie show, while Dream was 19. Fuller claimed then that Dream wanted to keep their relationship a secret, and how he tried to get Fuller to show him his full body. Fuller at one point corroborated some of the claims made by Dream’s other accusers. Dream also allegedly promised to help get Fuller in WWE.

Fuller noted on Twitter that no one from WWE contacted him for their investigation. There is no word yet on exactly what WWE found or why they brought Dream back, but we will keep you updated.

“I’m still pissed,” Fuller tweeted.

He then responded to another person who said they were stressed over how their “#SpeakingOut” story was getting shared at least once a week, but glad because they want people to know. Fuller responded, “I feel this so hard, like I get over it for a little while and then I’m out of nowhere I’m just like damn”

Fuller then wrote the following:

“It’s a really shitty feeling that I feel like I can’t say the things I want to about everything because of fear over my wrestling career. That shouldn’t be okay. In retrospect I’m glad I didn’t share things anonymously because it wouldn’t have had the same impact but the paranoia that comes with everything really fuckin sucks. I’m doing okay though, I’m just really really mad that this shit’s just being tolerated and trying to be swept under the rug like it never happened. The only things really pissing me off from social media are the people claiming that it was clearly investigated when there’s no proof or statement that ever was the case. Myself or anyone else involved weren’t contacted by anybody to my knowledge. The only things really pissing me off from social media are the people claiming that it was clearly investigated when there’s no proof or statement that ever was the case. Myself or anyone else involved weren’t contacted by anybody to my knowledge. And also the people trying to make this like an AEW vs NXT thing look real dumb lmao miss me with that shit. Bad stuff is still bad, stop comparing situations to each other. ALSO anyone claiming I’m coming forward about things for clout, I don’t understand the logic behind that whatsoever. I have literally no personal gain and everything to lose by speaking up about things. My morals come before wrestling and they always will. This is way bigger than me. I’m not sure if I’ll keep rambling about it but I just want to say above anything, I never chose to speak out because of myself. It was completely over the kids he sexually harassed and the fact that the internet tried to turn them into the bad people. Be sorry for them, not me.”

