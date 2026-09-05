As noted, WWE parted ways with 10 NXT and developmental talents this week, with the names involved in the latest round of roster cuts beginning to surface on Friday evening.

While several departures caught fans by surprise, one release reportedly generated significant shock behind the scenes as well.

Wendy Choo’s departure is said to have surprised many within the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

“Apparently the whole PC was shocked that Wendy Choo was released,” Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline.com wrote.

Choo was among the talents released on Friday, joining Adriana Rizzo, PJ Vasa, Jasper Troy and several others in exiting the company (Full List Here).

The 34-year-old Choo, whose real name is Karen Yu, first appeared for WWE under the Karen Q name as part of the 2018 Mae Young Classic. She officially signed with WWE in February 2019.

During her time with the company, she underwent multiple character changes. In 2020, she was introduced as Mei Ying as part of the Tian Sha stable before the gimmick was eventually dropped. She was later repackaged as Wendy Choo, the character she would become best known for during her NXT run.

Choo also spent time competing for WWE Evolve, where she became the WWE Evolve Women’s Champion.

Her final match took place at the August 25 NXT television taping at the WWE Performance Center, where she lost a dark match to Karmen Petrovic.

Choo had also competed against Maxxine Dupri in a match taped for WWE Main Event on August 17, which she also lost.