A stipulation has been set for the clash between Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes and WWE United States Champion Logan Paul.

The two superstars will face off at the May 25th King and Queen of the Ring premium live event in Saudi Arabia. However, it was determined on this evening’s edition of SmackDown that only The American Nightmare’s world title will be on the line. This happened due to Paul bringing his own contract to this evening’s contract signing, adding that he just didn’t want to defend his.

UPDATED LINEUP FOR KING & QUEEN OF THE RING:

Undisputed WWE Championship Match:

Cody Rhodes (c) vs. WWE United States Champion Logan Paul

WWE Women’s World Championship Match:

Becky Lynch (c) vs. Liv Morgan

WWE Intercontinental Championship Match:

Sami Zayn (c) vs. Bronson Reed vs. Chad Gable

King Of The Ring Tournament Finals

Queen of the Ring Tournament Finals