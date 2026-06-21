The reigning IWGP Tag Team Champions are looking for challengers at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door.

Although HENARE and Great-O-Khan are not currently scheduled for a match at the June 28 pay-per-view event at the SAP Center in San Jose, California, the duo has made it clear they are ready to compete if the opportunity arises.

Responding to an NJPW post on X promoting Forbidden Door, HENARE issued an open challenge on behalf of the champions, writing, “O-Khan and I are ready for anyone who wants to step up.”

The challenge comes less than two weeks after HENARE and Great-O-Khan captured the IWGP Tag Team Championships at NJPW Dominion on June 14. The pair defeated the Knockout Brothers, OSKAR and Yuto-Ice, inside Osaka-jo Hall to begin their second reign with the titles.

If a team answers the call, it would mark the second NJPW championship match currently announced for Forbidden Door.

Already confirmed for the crossover event is an IWGP Global Heavyweight Championship bout, as champion Shota Umino is set to defend against PAC. Umino recently accepted PAC’s challenge and will be making his first defense since capturing the title at Dominion in a three-way match against Drilla Moloney and then-champion Andrade El Idolo.

With Forbidden Door rapidly approaching, the IWGP Tag Team Champions have thrown down the gauntlet and are waiting to see who is willing to step up.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 6/28 for live AEW Forbidden Door 2026 Results coverage.