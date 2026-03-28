WWE is raising the stakes for their return to Madison Square Garden.

On Saturday, WWE Intercontinental Champion Penta surfaced via social media to make an announcement regarding his participation at the return of WWE to “The Mecca” at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York.

In a post shared via his official Instagram page on March 28, the masked fan-favorite revealed he will be holding an ‘Open Challenge’ defense of his WWE Intercontinental Championship on the 3/30 Raw at MSG in NYC.

The match joins previously announced action including The Usos vs. The Vision for the WWE World Tag-Team Championships in a NYC Street Fight, The Irresistible Forces vs. Bayley & Lyra Valkyria for the WWE Women’s Tag-Team Championships, Iyo Sky vs. Raquel Rodriguez, as well as appearances by Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns and WWE World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk.

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