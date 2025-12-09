The lineup for tonight’s episode of WWE NXT continues to take shape.

On Tuesday afternoon, WWE updated their official NXT preview at WWE.com with some new announcements regarding tonight’s post-WWE NXT Deadline 2025 episode of the weekly two-hour primetime program.

From WWE.com:

Blake Monroe holds an NXT Women’s North American Title Open Challenge

The Glamour begged NXT General Manager Ava to allow her to hold an Open Challenge, and Ava granted her wish at NXT Deadline.

Who will step up to Monroe?

Find out live TONIGHT at 8e/7c on the CW Network.

Shiloh Hill makes his NXT debut

Don’t miss Hill’s debut live TONIGHT at 8e/7c on the CW Network.

Hank & Tank return to NXT

Don’t miss Hank and Tank’s epic return live TONIGHT at 8e/7c on the CW Network.

Kelani Jordan throws down with Jordynne Grace

Grace and Jordan battled in the Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge, and both came up short due in part to a colossal brawl that spilled into the backstage area.

Who will come out on top in this matchup between two of NXT’s best?

Don’t miss WWE NXT live TONIGHT at 8e/7c on the CW Network.