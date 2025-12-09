The lineup for tonight’s episode of WWE NXT continues to take shape.
On Tuesday afternoon, WWE updated their official NXT preview at WWE.com with some new announcements regarding tonight’s post-WWE NXT Deadline 2025 episode of the weekly two-hour primetime program.
From WWE.com:
Blake Monroe holds an NXT Women’s North American Title Open ChallengeNXT Women’s North American Champion Blake Monroe will hold an Open Challenge for her title.
The Glamour begged NXT General Manager Ava to allow her to hold an Open Challenge, and Ava granted her wish at NXT Deadline.
Who will step up to Monroe?
Find out live TONIGHT at 8e/7c on the CW Network.
Shiloh Hill makes his NXT debutLFG Season Two winner Shiloh Hill will make his highly anticipated NXT debut.
Don’t miss Hill’s debut live TONIGHT at 8e/7c on the CW Network.
Hank & Tank return to NXTFormer NXT Tag Team Champions Hank Walker and Tank Ledger return to NXT after their excursion to Japan.
Don’t miss Hank and Tank’s epic return live TONIGHT at 8e/7c on the CW Network.
Kelani Jordan throws down with Jordynne GraceJordynne Grace and Kelani Jordan will meet in the ring after an explosive confrontation at NXT Deadline.
Grace and Jordan battled in the Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge, and both came up short due in part to a colossal brawl that spilled into the backstage area.
Who will come out on top in this matchup between two of NXT’s best?
Don’t miss WWE NXT live TONIGHT at 8e/7c on the CW Network.
WWE NXT goes down at 8/7c on The CW Network this evening, live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL. Make sure to join us here tonight at WrestlingHeadlines.com for live WWE NXT Results coverage.
NXT Deadline delivered!
What will the fallout be? Find out on an all-new @WWENXT THIS TUESDAY at 8/7c on The CW! pic.twitter.com/YTeLZA3iFr
— The CW Sports (@TheCW_Sports) December 8, 2025