Impact Wrestling has announced new additions to the Bound For Glory card.

Bobby Fish, Moose, Steve Maclin, Bhupinder Gujjar and Heath have been added to the line-up for the 20-person Call Your Shot Gauntlet Match.

The line-up for the Call Your Shot Gauntlet now looks like this: Fish, Moose, Maclin, Gujjar, Heath, Rich Swann, PCO, and Gisele Shaw. The remaining 12 male and female competitors will be announced in the next week. The winner will earn a future title shot of their choosing at any time, any place.

The Impact Digital Media Title will also be on the line at Bound For Glory, but on the Countdown To Bound For Glory pre-show. Brian Myers will defend in an Open Challenge.

Tonight’s Impact saw Myers retain his title over Crazzy Steve. He then issued an Open Challenge for Bound For Glory, and it was confirmed for the pre-show.

Myers won the strap from Swann on the Countdown To Against All Odds pre-show on July 1. Since then he has retained over Black Taurus, Aiden Prince, Vargas, three wins over Gujjar, and tonight’s win over Steve.

The 2022 Impact Bound For Glory pay-per-view will take place next Friday, October 7 from the Washington Avenue Armory in Albany, NY. Below is the updated card:

Impact World Title Match

Eddie Edwards vs. Josh Alexander (c)

Impact Knockouts World Title Match

Masha Slamovich vs. Jordynne Grace (c)

Impact X Division Title Match

Frankie Kazarian vs. Mike Bailey (c)

Impact World Tag Team Titles Match

The Motor City Machine Guns vs. The OGK (c)

Impact Knockouts World Tag Team Titles Match

Taya Valkyrie and Jessicka vs. Chelsea Green and Deonna Purrazzo (c)

Career Threatening Match

Mickie James vs. Mia Yim

James will retire from in-ring competition if she loses.

Call Your Shot Gauntlet Match

PCO vs. Rich Swann vs. Gisele Shaw vs. Heath vs. Moose vs. Steve Maclin vs. Bhupinder Gujjar vs. Bobby Fish vs. 12 male and female participants TBA

Winner to receive title shot of their choosing.

Countdown To Bound For Glory Pre-show: Open Challenge for the Impact Digital Media Title

TBD vs. Brian Myers (c)

Raven will be inducted into the Impact Hall of Fame

