Monday’s WWE RAW will feature an Open Challenge for the RAW Women’s Title.

WWE has announced that RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair will issue an Open Challenge on next week’s RAW. This will be her first title defense since retaining over the injured Becky Lynch at WWE SummerSlam on July 30.

This week’s RAW saw Bayley brag about pinning Belair at WWE Clash at The Castle, in the six-woman match that saw Bayley, IYO SKY and Dakota Kai defeat Belair, Asuka and Alexa Bliss. Belair confronted Bayley and offered to put the title on the line right then, but Bayley denied the offer because it was Labor Day and she didn’t want to work. Bayley ended the segment by warning that she if and when she wants the title, she will take it, one way or the other.

There’s no word yet on who WWE has planned for Belair’s challenger on Monday. Charlotte Flair is expected to return from her time off soon, but it’s not clear if she will remain on the SmackDown brand or if she will come to RAW.

Below is the updated line-up for Monday’s RAW from the Moda Center in Portland, OR:

* Johnny Gargano makes his in-ring return vs. opponent TBA

* Dominik Mysterio vs. WWE Hall of Famer Edge

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah defend against IYO SKY and Dakota Kai

* RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair issues an Open Challenge for the title

