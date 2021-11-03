AAA World Tag Team Champions FTR have issued an open challenge for their titles on Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite on TNT.

The challenge was issued during AEW Dark tonight, and is open to any luchadores, but there is one stipulation – AEW World Tag Team Champions The Lucha Bros are not allowed to answer the challenge.

FTR noted that they are 2-0 against The Lucha Bros, and are ready for new challengers.

FTR is headed to Mexico next week to work the AAA TV tapings, with Vickie Guerrero as their manager. They will challenge The Lucha Bros for their AEW straps at the Full Gear pay-per-view on November 13. AAA officials reportedly want to do a Triple Threat with FTR defending the AAA titles against The Lucha Bros plus the team of Dragon Lee and Dralistico for TripleMania Regia II on Saturday, December 4, but nothing is official.

Below is the updated line-up for tomorrow’s Dynamite on TNT, along with the promo from FTR:

* FTR issues open challenge to luchadores for their AAA World Tag Team Titles. The challenge is not open to AEW World Tag Team Champions The Lucha Bros

* Andrade El Idolo vs. Cody Rhodes

* AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament: Jon Moxley vs. Orange Cassidy with the winner facing Bryan Danielson at Full Gear

* AEW TBS Title Tournament: Jamie Hayter vs. Anna Jay with the winner facing Thunder Rosa in the quarterfinals

