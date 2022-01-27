Tonight’s Impact Wrestling episode on AXS TV will open with Jake Something vs. Chris Bey.

Tonight’s pre-Impact Before The Impact episode will feature Laredo Kid vs. Blake Christian. The post-Impact edition of Impact In 60 will look at the best matches and moments of The Amazing Red.

Besides Bey vs. Something, Impact has announced the following line-up for tonight’s episode:

* Knockouts Champion Mickie James gives her State of the Knockouts Address

* Madison Rayne and Kaleb vs. Impact Knockouts Tag Team Champions The IInspiration in a non-title match

* Jonah vs. Johnny Swinger

* W. Morrissey vs. VSK, Zickey Dice and 6 enhancement talents in an 8-on-1 Handicap Match

* Appearances by The Bullet Club’s Jay White and Guerrillas of Destiny, the Honor No More group, and more

Stay tuned for more from Impact Wrestling..

