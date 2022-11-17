The Over Drive go-home edition of Impact Wrestling on AXS will open with Black Taurus vs. PJ Black in the semi-finals match for the X-Division Title Tournament. The winner will advance to Over Drive to face Trey Miguel for the vacant strap.

Tonight’s Impact will close with Sami Callihan vs. Eric Young in the first-ever Death Machine’s Double Jeopardy match.

Impact wrote the following on the match in their official preview: “The intense rivalry between Eric Young and Sami Callihan explodes when they meet one-on-one this Thursday. But this is no ordinary match, this is Death Machine’s Double Jeopardy! In order to win, you must first make your opponent bleed before pinning them. With no disqualifications and no countouts, there’s no telling what might happen when these two former Impact World Champions collide. While Violent By Design is looking stronger than ever with the addition of two new members, Kon and Angels, everyone will be banned from ringside in order to settle the score once and for all.”

Impact has also announced the following for tonight’s episode:

* The go-home build for Over Drive

* Tommy Dreamer vs. Steve Maclin in an Old School Rules match

* Laredo Kid vs. Rich Swann

* NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Champions The Motor City Machine Guns vs. Raj Singh and Shera vs. Aussie Open vs. Ace Austin and Chris Bey of The Bullet Club

* Impact Knockouts World Tag Team Champion Jessicka vs. Tasha Steelz

Andrew Everett vs. Yuya Uemura is tonight’s Before The Impact match. BTI airs at 7:15pm ET via Facebook, YouTube and Impact Plus.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more from tonight’s Impact.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.