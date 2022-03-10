Tonight’s Impact Wrestling episode will kick off with Josh Alexander making his return to the Impact Zone, just days after appearing at Sacrifice to reveal his new contract and announce that he will challenge Impact World Champion Moose at Rebellion.

Impact In 60 will air at 7pm ET on AXS tonight, and will look at Scott Hall’s TNA/Impact matches and moments. Before The Impact will air at 7:30pm ET with Havok vs. Jordynne Grace.

Below is the Impact AXS line-up for tonight, beginning at 8pm ET:

* Josh Alexander opens the show with an in-ring promo

* The IInspiration, Mickie James and Chelsea Green vs. Knockouts World Champion Tasha Steelz, Savannah Evans, Knockouts World Tag Team Champions The Influence

* The Bullet Club (Jay White, Chris Bey, The Good Brothers) will address the Impact Zone

* Crazzy Steve vs. Ace Austin vs. John Skyler to determine who gets one of two spots in the Rebellion Triple Threat with X Division Champion Trey Miguel

