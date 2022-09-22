Tonight’s Victory Road go-home edition of Impact Wrestling will open up with the Ladder Match between Impact Digital Media Champion Brian Myers and Bhupinder Gujjar.

Impact will close with the contract signing for the Victory Road Barbed Wire Massacre with Moose, Sami Callihan and Steve Maclin.

Impact has also announced the following for tonight’s episode on AXS TV at 8pm ET:

* NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Champions Aussie Open vs. The Motor City Machine Guns in a non-title match

* Heath will challenge any member of Honor No More to a Street Fight

* Black Taurus vs. Mia Yim vs. Trey Miguel vs. Alex Zayne vs. Laredo Kid in a preview for the Triple Threat Revolver at Victory Road

* Impact Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace vs. Zicky Dice

Tonight’s Before The Impact episode will feature Hyan vs. Gisele Shaw. BTI airs at 7:30pm ET on Impact Plus, Facebook and YouTube.

