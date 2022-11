AEW has confirmed the opening matchup for this evening’s Full Gear pay-per-view from Newark, New Jersey.

The commentary team announced on the Zero Hour pre-show that the cage match between Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus will open the main card, which will be the pay-off to a feud that has been ongoing for months. Jungle Boy had also been feuding with the great Christian Cage, who will be in Luchasaurus’ corner for the bout.

