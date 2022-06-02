Tonight’s Impact Wrestling episode on AXS TV is scheduled to open with Mia Yim vs. Savannah Evans.

Tonight’s main event is scheduled to be W. Morrissey and PCO vs. Moose and Steve Maclin. As noted earlier, this will be Morrissey’s final match for the company.

The following has also been announced for tonight’s Impact:

* Heath and Rhino vs. Mike Bennett and Matt Taven

* New Impact Digital Media Champion Rich Swann vs. Matthew Rehwoldt

* Kenny King vs. Blake Christian with King’s Ultimate X spot on the line

Before The Impact at 7:30pm ET will feature Alisha Edwards vs. Renee Michelle.

