Tonight’s Impact Wrestling episode on AXS will open with Alan Angels vs. Trey Miguel in a first round match in the tournament to crown a new X-Division Champion.

The main event of tonight’s Impact will feature Chelsea Green, Deonna Purrazzo and Gisele Shaw vs. Taylor Wilde, Mickie James and Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace.

Joe Hendry vs. Raj Singh is the only other match announced for tonight’s Impact ahead of time. Tommy Dreamer and Impact Hall of Famer Bully Ray will also appear tonight to continue their program with The Bullet Club, which saw the ECW Originals defeat Juice Robinson and Chris Bey last week after Ace Austin was laid out in the parking lot.

Before The Impact will feature another X-Division tournament opener with Laredo Kid vs. Black Taurus. BTI airs at 7:15pm ET via YouTube, Facebook and Impact Plus.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for updates from tonight’s Impact. Below is a promo for tonight’s show:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.