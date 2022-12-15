Tonight’s Impact Wrestling episode on AXS will open with Eddie Edwards vs. Delirious.

Impact will be headlined by Heath and Rhino defending the Impact World Tag Team Titles against NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Champions The Motor City Machine Guns. Matt Cardona and Brian Myers will be banned from ringside due to how they attacked both teams in last week’s match.

Impact has also announced the following for tonight’s show:

* Angels vs. Sami Callihan

* Impact Hall of Famer Bully Ray vs. John Skyler

* Matt Cardona and Brian Myers vs. Crazzy Steve and Black Taurus

Tonight’s Before The Impact episode will feature Shera vs. Jack Price. BTI airs at 7:15pm ET on Impact Plus, YouTube, and Facebook.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for news from tonight’s Impact.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.