Tonight’s Impact Wrestling episode on AXS will open up with Taylor Wilde vs. Masha Slamovich.
The main event of tonight’s Impact will feature Impact World Tag Team & NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Champion Chris Sabin vs. Matt Cardona. There will then be a show-closing in-ring segment with Impact Hall of Famer Bully Ray.
The following was also announced for tonight’s show:
* Anthony Greene debuts vs. Black Taurus
* The Hard To Kill build will continue for next week’s go-home show
Tonight’s Before The Impact episode will feature KiLynn King vs. Gisele Shaw. BTI airs at 7:15pm ET via YouTube, Facebook, and Impact Plus.
