Tonight’s taped Impact Wrestling episode will open with The Good Brothers defending the Impact World Tag Team Titles against Matt Taven and Mike Bennett.

Tonight’s show will be headlined by Masha Slamovich vs. Impact Knockouts World Tag Team Champion Deonna Purrazzo, in what will be Slamovich’s first-ever Impact TV main event. The winner will become the new #1 contender to challenge Impact Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace at Bound For Glory.

Impact has also announced the following for tonight’s episode, which kicks off at 8pm ET on AXS:

* Mickie James returns to Impact with a major announcement

* Mascara Dorado (fka Gran Metalik) debuts vs. Alex Zayne

* Impact X Division Champion Mike Bailey defends against Kenny King

Tonight’s Before The Impact episode will feature The Bullet Club’s Ace Austin and Chris Bey vs. newcomers JD Griffey an Exodus. BTI airs every Thursday at 7:30pm ET via YouTube, Facebook and Impact Plus.

